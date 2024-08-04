Holderman’s struggles continue as Pirates squander rubber match vs. Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Colin Holderman took his third-straight loss after blowing a seventh-inning lead as the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 6-5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

With the Pirates ahead 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning, Holderman (3-4) issued a pair of walks to bring up Joc Pederson, representing the potential go-ahead run. Pederson capitalized by whacking a three-run opposite-field homer over the left-field fence to put Arizona up by a run.

Ketel Marte tacked on an insurance run with a solo homer in the top of the ninth off of Jake Woodford.

Bryan Reynolds brought the Pirates within a run in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single to right field but A.J. Puk prevented any further damage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group