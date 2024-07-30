Sports

Michael A. Taylor’s clutch homer lifts Pirates to 5-3 win over Astros

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Michael A. Taylor’s clutch homer lifts Pirates to 5-3 win over Astros Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo (19) Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and Michael A. Taylor (18) celebrate in front of Houston Astros catcher Victor Caratini, second from right, after they all scored on the three-run home run by Taylor during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

HOUSTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Michael A. Taylor’s three-run home run off of Josh Hader in the top of the ninth lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday night.

With the score tied 2-all in the top of the ninth, the Pirates (54-52) had two on and two out with Taylor at the plate. Taylor connected on a 421-foot home run on a 1-1 sinker left over the plate from Hader (4-6) to put the Pirates ahead by three.

Taylor was not in the original starting lineup but entered the game in the fifth inning after Joshua Palacios exited with an injury.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant
  • 11 Investigates gets homeowner’s insurance reinstated for family almost dropped due to aerial images
  • PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh native gets another shot at Olympic gold medal, this time with his family in the audience
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read