Pirates Preview: Bucs Go for Sweep Against Yankees in Season Finale

The Pittsburgh Pirates again beat the New York Yankees with a resounding 9-4 win at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bucs belted five home runs and Paul Skenes pitched two scoreless innings and struck out starts Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in his final start of the year.

The Pirates (76-85) will try and complete the sweep over the Yankees (93-68) in the final game of the 2024 regular season on Sunday afternoon.

