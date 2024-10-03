Much more needed for Pirates to improve after dismissing pair of coaches

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates confirmed that hitting coach Andy Haines and bullpen coach Justin Meccage have been relieved of their duties.

General manager Ben Cherington addressed the decisions when meeting with members of the media at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon. While Cherington noted improvement at the Major League level, he said there needs to be more of it.

“Ultimately, I decided that in order to do it better and faster, some changes were necessary,” Cherington explained. “To some extent, what we need to do, what I believe we need to do, is develop just more cohesion, tighter alignment, tighter connection inside our Major League group so that work that goes towards getting players better faster is happening better and faster all the time.”

