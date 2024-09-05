New Low: Shota Imanaga, Two Cubs Relievers Combine to No-Hit Pirates

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

A scoring change in the top of the first inning paved the way to Shota Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs making history in a resounding 12-0 win at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

Bryan Reynolds was initially credited with an infield single with one out, but the ruling was later changed to an error by third baseman Isaac Paredes. It was as close as the Pirates would get to a hit all night against Imanaga. The rookie left-hander no-hit Pittsburgh across seven innings, and relievers Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge finished the job for a combined no-hitter.

Imanaga was pulled by Cubs manager Craig Counsell after needing 95 pitches to complete seven innings, much to the chagrin of the fans in attendance on the North Side of Chicago.

