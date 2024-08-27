Pittsburgh Steelers

Commanders Release former Steelers Standout Wide Receiver

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 6: Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball after making a catch for a 68 yard touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 6, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are releasing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Bryant, who caught a touchdown in the preseason finale against New England, could be signed to Washington’s practice squad, however.

Bryant caught the four-yard touchdown pass from former Steelers quarterback Trace McSorley in the fourth quarter of the Commanders’ 20-10 win over the Patriots. It was Bryant’s first touchdown in six years.

Bryant finished the night with three catches for 20 yards. He was targeted once without a catch in his first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 17, but did force a fumble during a Miami interception return.

