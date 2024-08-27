Commanders Release former Steelers Standout Wide Receiver

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The Washington Commanders are releasing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Bryant, who caught a touchdown in the preseason finale against New England, could be signed to Washington’s practice squad, however.

Bryant caught the four-yard touchdown pass from former Steelers quarterback Trace McSorley in the fourth quarter of the Commanders’ 20-10 win over the Patriots. It was Bryant’s first touchdown in six years.

Bryant finished the night with three catches for 20 yards. He was targeted once without a catch in his first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 17, but did force a fumble during a Miami interception return.

