Justin Fields Flashes, Can’t Complete Comeback in Steelers Loss to Bills

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Justin Fields had a chance to be the hero, and he tried to put the Pittsburgh Steelers on his back, but the backup quarterback was unable to lead a come-from-behind fourth quarter charge to completion, as the Steelers lost, 9-3 to the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game of the 2024 season on Saturday.

The Steelers offense was stuck in neutral for most of the game, but Fields was able to get things going, mostly with his legs in the second half. He ran eight times for 42 yards to lead the team in addition to completing 10 of 14 for 88 yards.

Twice, Fields led the Steelers all the way into the red zone, but was unable to convert a fourth down to keep things moving. The first time, on a 4th and 2 late in the third quarter, Fields kept the ball on a read-option instead of handing to Aaron Shampklin, and ended up losing seven yards.

