PITTSBURGH - Mason Rudolph has officially been ruled out of the Steelers' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, which means undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges will get the start.
This will be Hodges' first career NFL start.
Rudolph returned to the practice field on Wednesday, but he is not cleared to play in a game yet.
He remains in concussion protocol for the remainder of the week.
Rudolph was knocked out during Sunday's game against the Ravens.
As Rudolph fell to the ground after getting hit in the chin by the helmet of safety Earl Thomas, his head hit the turf. Medical staff, coaches and teammates rushed to render aid to the delirious quarterback and eventually helped him walk off the field when he regained consciousness.
You can watch the Steelers take on the San Diego Chargers right here on Channel 11 for Sunday Night Football starting at 8 p.m.
