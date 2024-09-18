Steelers lose another special teamer to long-term injury

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added yet another player, and another key special teamer to their injured reserve list on Wednesday. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, one day after being added to the team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Skowronek suffered the shoulder injury during the team’s Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos. He had been on the team’s practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster for each of the team’s first two games.

The Steelers promoted Skowronek to the active roster on Tuesday before placing him on the injured reserve list on Wednesday. He will now be paid his active-roster salary, minus any split, while he rehabs his injury. The severity of his injury has not been reported, but by rule, he must now miss at least four weeks while on the injured reserve list.

