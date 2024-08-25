Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Lose Offensive Tackle for Multiple Weeks

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Houston Texans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Texans won 20-12. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook is expected to miss several weeks with a foot injury, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Cook played through the injury in the Steelers’ second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills last week, but was unable to continue in practice this week, when he was wearing a walking boot on his left foot, and was not participating. Cook did not play in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Cook entered the season as the No. 4 tackle on the Steelers depth chart, behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones and first-round draft pick Troy Fautanu. The Steelers had been grooming Cook to eventually take over the team’s swing backup position, working him at both left and right tackle with the second team, and also a jumbo tight end.

With Cook expected to miss several weeks, he may now become a candidate to start the season on the injured reserve list, especially with Fautanu also out with a knee sprain. He missed each of the team’s last two preseason games and has yet to return to practice.

