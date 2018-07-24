  • Steelers sign first-round draft pick Terrell Edmunds

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a four-year contract agreement with draft pick Terrell Edmunds.

    Edmunds, a safety who played for Virginia Tech, was drafted with the 28th overall pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft.

    The Steelers did not disclose the financial terms of the four-year agreement.

    Edmunds was the last of the 2018 draft picks to reach an agreement with the team.

    Steelers training camp begins on Wednesday, July 25.

     
     

