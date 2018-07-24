Steelers sign first-round draft pick Terrell Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a four-year contract agreement with draft pick Terrell Edmunds.
Edmunds, a safety who played for Virginia Tech, was drafted with the 28th overall pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft.
RELATED:
- Steelers, Saint Vincent College release training camp schedule
- New coaster Steel Curtain, Steelers Experience coming to Kennywood in 2019
- 11 reasons to watch the Steelers during training camp: Linebackers
- Ryan Shazier, fiancée expecting baby
The Steelers did not disclose the financial terms of the four-year agreement.
Edmunds was the last of the 2018 draft picks to reach an agreement with the team.
Steelers training camp begins on Wednesday, July 25.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}