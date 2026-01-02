2 Pittsburgh Penguins players named to Team Sweden for 2026 Winter Olympics

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Rickard Rakell have been named to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Karlsson is in his 17th NHL season and currently plays his third season with the Penguins, recording three goals and 27 assists this season. He is a three-time Norris Trophy winner and has amassed a total of 900 career points in the NHL more than 1,123 games.

Rakell, in his 12th NHL season and fifth with Pittsburgh, has scored four goals and registered nine assists in 19 games this season.

In his NHL career, Karlsson has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, San José Sharks and Ottawa Senators, recording 203 goals, 697 assists and 900 points. He’s among the top two in goals, first in assists and second in points among active defensemen.

Additionally, Karlsson ranks 14th all-time among blueliners, and his assist and point totals are second only to Nicklas Lidstrom among Swedish-born defensemen.⁣⁣⁣

Karlsson’s international experience includes participation in two Olympic Games. He earned a silver medal in 2014 and was acknowledged as the tournament’s best defenseman after leading all players with eight points (four goals and four assists). His most recent international outing was at the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off, where he led Team Sweden in scoring with three points (one goal and two assists). In 2024, he captained Sweden to a bronze medal at the World Championship and was named to the All-Star Team after leading all defensemen with six goals.

Rakell has played in 821 career NHL games, accumulating 240 goals, 292 assists and 532 points. His goal total ranks sixth among active Swedish-born players.

Rakell had a standout 2024-25 season, achieving personal bests with 35 goals and 35 assists, leading the Penguins in goals.⁣⁣⁣

Rakell also represented Sweden at the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off, participating in two games. His international experience includes winning gold at the 2018 World Championship and medals at the 2013 (silver) and 2012 (gold) World Junior Championships.

The Olympic tournament will feature all 12 teams competing in a round-robin format, followed by a single-elimination playoff. The gold medal game is scheduled for Feb. 22.

The preliminary round for Team Sweden begins on Feb. 11 against Italy, followed by matches against Finland and Slovakia.

