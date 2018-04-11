Police are warning the public about counterfeit Pittsburgh Penguins tickets ahead of Wednesday's playoff game against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena.
“Patrons who wish to purchase tickets off Craigslist and on the street outside the adjacent area of PPG Arena need to be cognizant,” Pittsburgh detective Matthew Malloy said. “I advise all parties who purchase tickets to at least identify their salesperson through a valid photo identification.”
Scalpers with a vendor's license from the city of Pittsburgh are allowed to sell counterfeit in designated areas, but police said they should have their license with them.
Fans are advised to buy tickets directly through the Penguins from reputable websites such as Stubhub.com.
