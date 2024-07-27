Olympics

Diving duo win first U.S. medals in 2024 Paris Olympics

By WPXI.com News Staff

Diving duo win first U.S. medals in 2024 Paris Olympics United States' Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook celebrate after wing the silver medal on the podium of the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man/AP)

PARIS — The United States has won its first set of medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

NBC reports that Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team USA won silver medals in the women’s diving synchronized 3m springboard competition.

Cook and Bacon are long-time friends and the silver medal marks the first that either has earned. It also marks the first time America has brought home a medal in the event since 2012.

The “CookN Bacon team” scored 314.64 total points.

Team China’s Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen won the gold with a total score of 337.68 points.

    Most Read