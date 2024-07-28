Haley Batten wins silver medal for Team USA in women’s mountain bike race

Cyclist Haley Batten is bringing home another medal for Team USA.

Batten finished the women’s mountain bike race with a time of 1:28:59 for second place, NBC reports.

She comes just behind Pauline Ferrand-Prevot from France who finished with a time of 1:25:02.

Batten was almost knocked out of the race after her tire flattened when she hit a portion of rock on the fourth lap. She ended up in eighth place as a result but worked her way back up.

She was able to power past Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds for her silver medal in the last lap.

Batten made history for the US with her race marking the best-ever finish in mountain bike (for men or women) for the country.

