Ones to watch: Noah Lyles

PITTSBURGH — He’s vying to become the fastest man in the world. Noah Lyles is one to watch in the Paris Olympic games.

Lyles was known as a specialist in the 200 meters but was disappointed with a bronze in the Toyko games.

Since then, he’s concentrated on the 100 meters as well and won the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Lyles’ goal is to beat the world record, currently held by Usain Bolt. Lyles met Bolt and was touched by his advice.

“We had a moment in Kingston. He told me to be myself. So hearing that from an athlete who has been to where I plan to go, and has done it on the biggest stages, that’s very nice to hear. It’s almost a passing of the torch,” Lyles said.

Lyles is into fashion and fashion week in Paris. He said he loves to see people’s creative sides, and he likes to wear colorful, playful and flashy clothes.

