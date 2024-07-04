Sports

Oneil Cruz delivers walk-off single to lift Pirates over Cardinals

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Oneil Crus Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher JoJo Romero during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The Pirates won 5-4 in ten innings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

After Bryan Reynolds tied the game for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the 10th inning, Oneil Cruz delivered a walk-off single in a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

With the Pirates (41-44) trailing by a run, Reynolds played automatic runner Jared Triolo, who pinch-ran for Joey Bart.

On the very next pitch, Cruz ripped a single that reached the right field wall to give the Pirates the win and even the three-game series at one game apiece.

