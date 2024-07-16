Sports

Paul Skenes, National League slight underdogs in MLB All-Star Game

By WPXI.com News Staff and Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

TEXAS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes is the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old Skenes has had a meteoric rise since the Pirates selected him with the first pick in the 2023 draft a year ago. After flying through the minor leagues, Skenes has a perfect 6-0 record and a miniscule 1.90 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 66.1 innings.

Skenes is the first Pirates’ pitcher to start for the National League since Jerry Reuss in 1975. Reuss threw three-shutout innings in a 6-3 win for the Senior Circuit in that game.

