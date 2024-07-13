Pirates dispatch White Sox 6-2, win third straight game

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates won their third straight game on Saturday, defeating the White Sox 6-2 behind a four-hit, four-RBI game from All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

In addition to Reynolds, Pittsburgh (47-48) rode another strong start from the resurgent Luis Ortiz, who allowed one run in 5.2 innings and struck out five batters. The win streak snaps a 53-game span in which they didn’t lose or win more than two games in a row: the Major League record sits at 55 games.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, putting a pair in scoring position with a leadoff double from McCutchen—which gave him the fifth-most extra-base hits in team history, surpassing Pie Traynor—and a Reynolds single. Oneil Cruz grounded into a fielder’s choice to break the ice. Nick Gonzales nearly extended the inning with a line drive to right field, but the White Sox’ Tommy Pham extended for a snag to end the inning.

