Pirates Preview: Buccos look to avoid second straight sweep

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates (56-60) dropped their sixth straight game on Saturday night, meaning they’ll need to defeat the Dodgers today to avoid their second straight sweep.

Today’s game, taking place in Los Angeles, has first pitch set for 4:10 p.m.

Starters:

The Pirates will send left-hander Bailey Falter (5-7, 3.87 ERA, 65 SO in 97.2 innings) to the mound.

Los Angeles will counter with right-hander and former Pirates’ fifth-round pick Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.54 ERA, 164 SO in 127 innings). Glasnow allowed one run in six innings against the Dodgers back in June, an eventual 1-0 win for Pittsburgh. Falter lost his game against Los Angeles later that series, allowing five earned runs in four innings.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group