Sports

Pirates Preview: Buccos look to avoid second straight sweep

By Griffin Floyd, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Bailey Falter Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter throws in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Griffin Floyd, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates (56-60) dropped their sixth straight game on Saturday night, meaning they’ll need to defeat the Dodgers today to avoid their second straight sweep.

Today’s game, taking place in Los Angeles, has first pitch set for 4:10 p.m.

Starters:

The Pirates will send left-hander Bailey Falter (5-7, 3.87 ERA, 65 SO in 97.2 innings) to the mound.

Los Angeles will counter with right-hander and former Pirates’ fifth-round pick Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.54 ERA, 164 SO in 127 innings). Glasnow allowed one run in six innings against the Dodgers back in June, an eventual 1-0 win for Pittsburgh. Falter lost his game against Los Angeles later that series, allowing five earned runs in four innings.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Crash involving 2 motorcycles prompts road closure, large response in North Versailles
  • 120-mile detour in place due to Pennsylvania Turnpike closure this weekend
  • Man causes ‘extensive damage’ to Allegheny County Jail door in attempted break-in, police say
  • VIDEO:Man causes ‘extensive damage’ to Allegheny County Jail door in attempted break-in, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read