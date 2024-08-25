Sports

Pirates Preview: Bucs going for series win over Reds

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pirates Preview: Bucs going for series win over Reds

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH

The Pittsburgh Pirates were crushed 10-2 by the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Saturday night.

Starting pitcher Jake Woodford struggled in the loss and Rowdy Tellez hit a mammoth home run and pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

After an ugly loss, the Pirates (61-68) will try to earn a series win against the division-rival Reds (63-67) in the series finale on Sunday.

