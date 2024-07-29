Pirates Preview: Bucs Head to Houston After Much-Needed Win

HOUSTON — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates came from behind and held on in the 10th inning of a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday to salvage the series.

Joey Bart tied the game in the top of the ninth and the Pirates scored four times in the 10th — two of which came on a Ke’Bryan Hayes single — to lift them over the Diamondbacks. Colin Holderman recorded the final out after an Arizona comeback attempt fell just short in the bottom of the inning.

Up next on the road trip, the Pirates (53-52) will head to Houston for the start of a three-game series against the Astros (55-50) on Monday night.

