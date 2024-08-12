Pirates preview: Bucs take 7-game losing streak to sunny San Diego

SAN DIEGO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Make it seven-straight losses for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who fell 6-5 in 10 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of home runs in the game but Teoscar Hernández delivered a walk-off single for the Dodgers in the bottom of the 10th.

The Pirates (56-61) will try and put an end to their prolonged dry spell when they start a three-game series with the San Diego Padres (66-53) on Monday night.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group