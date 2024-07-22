Sports

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs bounce back against Cardinals after win streak ends?

Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz watches his RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates saw their season-best six-game win streak come to a close with a 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Pirates’ offense couldn’t push across a run against rookie starter Tyler Phillips or the Phillies’ bullpen. Marco Gonzales started for the Pirates — his second since returning from the injured list — and allowed two runs in 4.2 innings.

The Pirates (50-49) will look to start a new streak when they host the St. Louis Cardinals (52-47) at PNC Park on Monday night.

