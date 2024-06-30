Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Salvage Series in Atlanta?

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 2-1 in 10 innings against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday evening.

Rookie Paul Skenes put together yet another dazzling start, but the Pirates (39-43) came up empty in the top of the 10th before Adam Duvall delivered a walk-off for the Braves (46-35) in the bottom of the inning.

The Pirates will look to salvage the series on Sunday at Truist Park.

