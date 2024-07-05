Sports

Pirates Preview: Mets come to town to face Paul Skenes

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

A day after winning in the 10th, the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 3-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals in 10 innings in the rubber match on the Fourth of July.

Martín Pérez had pitched very well over 7.1 innings and Bryan Reynolds homered but the Pirates’ offense couldn’t manage enough against Cardinals’ pitching.

The homestand continues on Friday night with the New York Mets coming to town for a four-game series.

    Most Read