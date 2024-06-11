Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes starts in 1st meeting with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to complete the sweep against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday before a day off on Monday.
The Pirates (31-34) fell 11-5 in 10 innings after the Twins rallied for seven runs in the extra frame. It was a tough end to a successful homestand for Pittsburgh, who went 4-2 against the Dodgers and Twins.
The Pirates will start a six-game road trip starting with their first matchup of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals (31-33) at Busch Stadium.
