Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes starts in 1st meeting with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to complete the sweep against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday before a day off on Monday.

The Pirates (31-34) fell 11-5 in 10 innings after the Twins rallied for seven runs in the extra frame. It was a tough end to a successful homestand for Pittsburgh, who went 4-2 against the Dodgers and Twins.

The Pirates will start a six-game road trip starting with their first matchup of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals (31-33) at Busch Stadium.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group