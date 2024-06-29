Sports

Pirates Preview: Sizzling Paul Skenes Takes Hot Stretch to Atlanta

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates put up a lifeless performance on Friday night and fell 6-1 to the Atlanta Brave at Truist Park.

Martín Pérez struggled in his return from the injured list. Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 24 games but the Pirates (39-42) managed only one run on a Ke’Bryan Hayes double in the ninth.

The Pirates will try and bounce back against the Braves (45-35) on Saturday behind Paul Skenes.

