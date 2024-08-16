Sports

Pirates Preview: Skenes, Gilbert make for exciting pitching matchup

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their 10th game in a row after falling 8-2 to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Mitch Keller was roughed up while former Pirates pitcher Martín Pérez struck out a season-high eight batters in his third start since he was traded to the Padres.

After a day off to try and reset on Thursday, the Pirates (56-64) will look to stop their major slide against the Seattle Mariners (63-59) in an intriguing pitching matchup at PNC Park on Friday night.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man killed in ATV crash in Washington County
  • Crane Avenue closed after drump truck hits railroad bridge near Route 51 in Beechview
  • Scott Bloomquist, star of the dirt track, dies in plane crash
  • VIDEO: Local nonprofit looking to build new, affordable homes in Monessen
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read