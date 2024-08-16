Pirates Preview: Skenes, Gilbert make for exciting pitching matchup

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their 10th game in a row after falling 8-2 to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Mitch Keller was roughed up while former Pirates pitcher Martín Pérez struck out a season-high eight batters in his third start since he was traded to the Padres.

After a day off to try and reset on Thursday, the Pirates (56-64) will look to stop their major slide against the Seattle Mariners (63-59) in an intriguing pitching matchup at PNC Park on Friday night.

