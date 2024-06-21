Sports

Pirates preview: Weekend series against Rays starts Friday night

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates' Yasmani Grandal, left, Rowdy Tellez, center, and Connor Joe, right, celebrate after their win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had an off day on Thursday after winning a 1-0 rubber game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon.

Mitch Keller threw seven terrific innings and Bryan Reynolds broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

The Pirates (36-38) will be back in action at PNC Park on Friday night for the start of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays (36-39).

