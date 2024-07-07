Pirates rally but Aroldis Chapman blows save in Pirates’ 3-2 loss to Mets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After Luis Ortiz threw six scoreless innings, Nick Gonzales drove home a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates their first lead of the game against the New York Mets.

However, Aroldis Chapman blew the save in the top of the ninth inning as Francisco Lindor’s two-run single sunk the Pirates 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Joshua Palacios pinch-hit for Connor Joe against Mets closer Edwin Díaz and drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases with two outs.

