Pirates rally but Aroldis Chapman blows save in Pirates’ 3-2 loss to Mets

Pirates rally but Aroldis Chapman blows save in Pirates' 3-2 loss to Mets Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis L. Ortiz delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 7, 2024.

After Luis Ortiz threw six scoreless innings, Nick Gonzales drove home a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates their first lead of the game against the New York Mets.

However, Aroldis Chapman blew the save in the top of the ninth inning as Francisco Lindor’s two-run single sunk the Pirates 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Joshua Palacios pinch-hit for Connor Joe against Mets closer Edwin Díaz and drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases with two outs.

