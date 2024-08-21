Pirates shut out Rangers: Keller shines, De La Cruz comes up big

ARLINGTON, Texas — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

After back-to-back rough outings, Mitch Keller rebounded and delivered a brilliant performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Keller (11-7) worked into the eighth inning and allowed just three hits – all singles – without walking a batter and matching a season-high with nine strikeouts.

The Rangers (58-69) did not put a single runner in scoring position against Keller, who was taken out after a Josh Jung leadoff single to begin the eighth inning.

