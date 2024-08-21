Sports

Pirates shut out Rangers: Keller shines, De La Cruz comes up big

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller rebounded and delivered a brilliant performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, left, and catcher Joey Bart, right, celebrate the team's 4-0 win in a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

ARLINGTON, Texas — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

After back-to-back rough outings, Mitch Keller rebounded and delivered a brilliant performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Keller (11-7) worked into the eighth inning and allowed just three hits – all singles – without walking a batter and matching a season-high with nine strikeouts.

The Rangers (58-69) did not put a single runner in scoring position against Keller, who was taken out after a Josh Jung leadoff single to begin the eighth inning.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Arrest made in deadly shooting of Aliquippa woman, 20, found in alley
  • Multiple people injured during ride ‘incident’ at western Pa. amusement park
  • 2 boys die at UPMC Children’s Hospital after apartment fire in Elk County
  • VIDEO: Organizers withdraw petition to include Pittsburgh cutting ties with Israel on November ballot
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read