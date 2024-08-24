Sports

Pirates storm all the way back for thrilling win over Reds

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pirates storm all the way back for thrilling win over Reds

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — Joey Bart and Bryan De La Cruz helped the Pittsburgh Pirates erase a five-run deficit in a 6-5 comeback-win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday night.

Tyler Stephenson opened the scoring off of Bailey Falter with a two-out solo home run in the first inning. Falter followed with two scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the fourth.

The Reds (62-67) struck four times in the fourth inning. With runners on second and third and nobody out, Ty France hit a sacrifice fly to center field. Stuart Fairchild then laid down a perfect bunt on a successful squeeze play to put Cincinnati up 3-0. Two batters later, Santiago Espinal ripped a two-out single to left field. He was thrown out on a great play by third baseman Jared Triolo trying to advance 90 feet on the throw home.

