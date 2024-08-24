Pirates storm all the way back for thrilling win over Reds

PITTSBURGH — Joey Bart and Bryan De La Cruz helped the Pittsburgh Pirates erase a five-run deficit in a 6-5 comeback-win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday night.

Tyler Stephenson opened the scoring off of Bailey Falter with a two-out solo home run in the first inning. Falter followed with two scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the fourth.

The Reds (62-67) struck four times in the fourth inning. With runners on second and third and nobody out, Ty France hit a sacrifice fly to center field. Stuart Fairchild then laid down a perfect bunt on a successful squeeze play to put Cincinnati up 3-0. Two batters later, Santiago Espinal ripped a two-out single to left field. He was thrown out on a great play by third baseman Jared Triolo trying to advance 90 feet on the throw home.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group