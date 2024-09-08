Russell Wilson traveling with Steelers to Atlanta, will be game-time decision

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) is making the trip to Atlanta with the team, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Wilson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Falcons.

Wilson traveling with the team was to be expected, as the Steelers can take it down to a game-time decision. Even if the Steelers already know Wilson will be out, which could be the case, Mike Tomlin will keep the Falcons guessing who will be the starter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Wilson went through a workout on Saturday prior to the team flight to see where his calf is at.

