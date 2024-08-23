Sports

Skenes shoves, Pirates pour it on in 5th inning to down Reds

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Paul Skenes had a stellar performance and the Pittsburgh Pirates batted around in the fifth inning to take down the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 at PNC Park on Thursday night.

Skenes (8-2) delivered one of his best starts of the second half. The rookie right-hander blanked the Reds (62-66) across six innings and allowed only a pair of hits. He walked one batter and struck out nine – tied for the third-most punchouts he’s had in a game this season.

Thanks to his efforts, Skenes lowered his season ERA to 2.16, the best mark for a starting pitcher in baseball since making his debut on May 11.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

