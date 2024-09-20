How 2 Woodland Hills football standouts are working to change the district’s narative

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Woodland Hills has faced more than its fair share of adversity, but the football team representing the district on Friday nights is committing to changing the narrative and smashing the record books.

Two standouts are making a name for themselves in the program, but they’re also making an impact that will last long after they graduate

Juniors Cam Walter and Scoop Smith are part of the latest chapter of the prestigious WPIAL program that has sent more than a dozen players to the NFL.

“Woodland Hills, everybody knows, pretty historic. A lot of great players came through here,” Cam said.

Now, the Wolverine’s current dynamic duo is rewriting the program’s record books.

Cam became the all-time leading passer in just the first game of his junior season.

While Scoop broke the all-time receiving record late last year.

“All the people that came out of here and the young guys that are coming up, they know those, those 14 people that you’re talking about, so, like, that’s always dream of mine is just to be remembered, do something special here,” Scoop said.

“To me, I feel like it’s a great accomplishment, really proud of myself, but at the end of the day, I know I put the work in to get here and to see it finally paying off. It feels great,” Cam added.

But they’re looking to do more than just achieve historic success on Friday nights. They want to make an even bigger impact – one that will be felt by the community for decades.

“People look at Woodland Hills, and they always want to, you know, act like we all got bad kids and stuff. And it’s a whole different, different aspect of what they think. You know, everybody out here, they come from something. They got their own trauma, but they make the best out of every day they get,” Scoop said.

“We can change the community. We can change this team and even the program for the next years after we’re gone. That’s what we really want to do,” Cam said.

The two shared some insight into their pregame routine.

They tell each other what they’re going to do out on the field, set it in their minds and then show everyone what they’re capable of.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group