Steelers’ Beanie Bishop Jr. in running for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Jets Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. (31) celebrates his interception with linebacker Payton Wilson (41) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Steelers’ Beanie Bishop Jr. is in the running for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week after his Sunday Night Football performance against the Jets.

Bishop, who signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia University, intercepted New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice, recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss.

Bishop ran his second interception to the one-yard line, nearly notching a pick-six.

The NFL posted the list of nominees on Tuesday, which includes Bishop, Patriots’ Drake Maye, Broncos’ Bo Nix, Bills’ Keon Coleman, Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. and Raiders’ Brock Bowers.

Bishop is the only defensive player on the list.

Click here to cast your vote.

