Steelers lose 2 to injury vs. Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed after Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Denver Broncos that linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) suffered injuries during the contest. They appear to not be serious injuries, but Tomlin said he’ll provide an update later this week.

“Couple guys got banged up along the way,” Tomlin said after the game. “Pruitt’s got a knee. Tyler Matakevich probably got a hamstring of some description. I’ll give you guys an update on their status next time we come together.”

Matakevich suffered the hamstring injury while making a tackle on punt coverage late in the fourth quarter, but returned to the game. It’s unclear when Pruitt was injured.

Mike Tomlin did not provide an update on cornerback Donte Jackson who was in and out of the lineup. It appeared that he was dealing with cramps. He also didn’t say anything about Calvin Austin III leaving the game after taking a brutal shot from Broncos safety P.J. Locke on a deep pass late in the fourth quarter. Locke was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play. Austin was able to get up on his own power and went into the blue medical tent to get evaluated.

