Steelers nose tackle leaves game with injury

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Montravius Adams suffered a knee injury the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the New York Jets. He will not return.

The Steelers dressed six defensive lineman for tonight’s game, so Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk are currently the only backup defensive lineman behind Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Larry Ogunjobi. The Steelers do not really have another player with extensive nose tackle experience beyond Benton.

Adams was listed on the team’s injury report with a knee injury. Adams was limited in practice on Friday and was questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Jets. He was upgraded to having no injury designation on Saturday.

