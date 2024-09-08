Steelers place rookie defensive lineman on IR, veteran WR added to roster

ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some changes to their roster ahead of their regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Saturday, the team announced that rookie defensive lineman Logan Lee would be placed on injury reserve. Lee was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and played at Iowa. He played in 43 games and had 158 tackles in his career.

According to our partners at SteelersNOW.com, Lee did not practice this week because of a calf injury.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek has been elevated from the team’s practice squad. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft as the 249th overall pick and started 12 of the 45 games he was in for them. He had 58 receptions for 575 yards.

He was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason before ending up with the Steelers.

