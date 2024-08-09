Sports

Steelers vs Texans preseason gameday: What you need to know

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) leaps over Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Acrisure Stadium in their first preseason game of the year Friday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has announced that he will hold out seven veteran starters, including two that have been dealing with injury. Quarterback Russell Wilson has taken just one full padded practice since returning from a calf injury, and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith missed the last two practices with a groin injury.

They’ll be joined in street clothes by Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, Patrick Queen, Isaac Seumalo and T.J. Watt, who will be held out.

