Steelers vs Texans preseason gameday: What you need to know

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Acrisure Stadium in their first preseason game of the year Friday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has announced that he will hold out seven veteran starters, including two that have been dealing with injury. Quarterback Russell Wilson has taken just one full padded practice since returning from a calf injury, and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith missed the last two practices with a groin injury.

They’ll be joined in street clothes by Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, Patrick Queen, Isaac Seumalo and T.J. Watt, who will be held out.

