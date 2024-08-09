Sports

Steelers Week 1 opponent, Falcons playmaker WR suffers season-ending injury

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

NFL: Atlanta Falcons OTA Jun 3, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore (14) runs with the ball during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training facility. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee) on their reserve/injured list, the team announced Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that it’s a season-ending injury.

Moore’s knee injury occurred during the team’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. He was carted off the field and the joint practice ended prematurely.

“Certainly thoughts and prayers are with Rondale,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said, via Terrin Waack of Falcons.com.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County bridge shut down due to deterioration of several support beams, PennDOT says
  • Butler Township police release body camera footage of Trump rally shooting
  • Woman, 18, reported missing 2 hours before being found shot to death in Monroeville, police say
  • VIDEO: ‘We’re just really sad’: Local woman flew to Austria for now-canceled Taylor Swift concert
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read