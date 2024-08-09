Steelers Week 1 opponent, Falcons playmaker WR suffers season-ending injury

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee) on their reserve/injured list, the team announced Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that it’s a season-ending injury.

Moore’s knee injury occurred during the team’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. He was carted off the field and the joint practice ended prematurely.

“Certainly thoughts and prayers are with Rondale,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said, via Terrin Waack of Falcons.com.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group