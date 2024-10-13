Steelers WR Roman Wilson set for NFL debut, Russell Wilson dressed as backup

LAS VEGAS — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson is set to make his NFL debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers for their team’s Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Wilson is dressed for the first time this season, the team announced as part of its game-day inactive list. Offensive lineman Max Scharping is the lone healthy scratch, while five Steelers players that had been previously ruled out will miss the game with injury.

Wilson, the team’s third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft, suffered a high ankle sprain on the first padded practice of training camp at St. Vincent College in July and has been held out ever since. He has been a healthy scratch for the last three weeks, as he attempted to get back into form after missing so much time.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group