Troy Polamalu says Minkah Fitzpatrick’s mindset is on another level

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu said during his Hall of Fame speech, “The only approval any Steeler should seek is to earn the approval of previous legends who have donned the Black and Gold. And if you have truly earned their respect, they’ll say, ‘You could have played with us.’”

Minkah Fitzpatrick has earned that respect from Polamalu. In fact, he said on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast the he would’ve loved to play with Fitzpatrick. Just imagine that safety safety duo.

“It’s somebody like I said that I would’ve loved to play with. But honestly he falls in line with all the great safeties that played with our organization. He’s the 2K version in the sense of you know his mindset is on another level, and I really appreciate that about him,” Polamalu said.

