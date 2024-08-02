August offers slight cooldown but not total relief

PITTSBURGH — As we flip the month into August, some of us start looking forward to cooler weather. But not so fast!

While we are heading into the final third of summer, August is typically only a little cooler than July. In fact, the “normal” 30 year temperature only drops by about 1.4 degrees from July into August.

That matches up with recent years too, with an average of a 1.5 degree drop from July to August since 2013.

The one bigger difference though is the drop in 90-degree days. While we can still see stretches of very muggy weather, we typically see about half of the number of 90 degree days compared to July. So while it’s still warm, it’s usually not as brutally hot.

This summer (to-date) is the hottest of our lifetimes so far and hottest since 1934. Those looking for some relief may finally get some as we cool off to more seasonable levels toward the end of next week! So while there’s still plenty of summer to go, the worst of the heat may soon be behind us.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group