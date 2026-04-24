Chance of rain, storms Friday, but most of the draft will be dry

PITTSBURGH — Rain is falling in some areas on Friday morning, but most of the draft hours will be dry.

Friday will be very warm with highs near 80 degrees. A stray thunderstorm is also possible, but many areas will stay dry. The best chance of a storm is north and northeast of Pittsburgh.

Rain showers will be more widespread late Friday night and Saturday morning. A stray thunderstorm could move through as well.

Saturday afternoon will dry out, but the weekend will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

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