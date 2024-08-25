Comfortable morning expected to heat up on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — After a high of 87 degrees yesterday, we saw an impressive drop in numbers overnight. Most of the area is waking up to temperatures around 60, but it will be another warm day today with highs in the upper 80s.

A series of weak disturbances could bring us spotty showers over the next couple of days, but nothing widespread or significant. We’ll see a slightly higher chance for thunderstorms by Wednesday.

The nuisance heat turns into more dangerous levels by mid-week as highs reach the low 90s and heat indices push into the mid-90s. There won’t be much of a break from the heat then until sometime next weekend...so find a way to stay cool!

