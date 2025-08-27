Cool morning with lows in the 40s, more sun than the last few days expected

PITTSBURGH — It’s our coolest morning of the week so far with most neighborhoods dipping into the 40s! You’ll need a light jacket as you head out with temperatures again only topping out in the low 70s this afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out early... otherwise, the day should feature more sun than the last few days.

A cold front will move through the area late Thursday, bringing scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. We’ll take anything we can get when it comes to rain, but most areas will see well under a quarter inch.

This front will reinforce cooler air for the start of the weekend, with many areas in the mid-40s to start Saturday! Highs start to rebound as we approach Labor Day though, with highs near 80 both Sunday and Monday under a mostly sunny sky.

