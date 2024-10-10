Weather

Frost Advisory kicks off Thursday morning in some local counties

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
Have a jacket and an ice scraper ready the next few mornings.

A frost advisory is in effect for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene Counties as well as counties north towards Erie and in West Virginia. Another frost advisory is likely for Friday morning.

Temperatures will warm up a bit during the day, however, highs will only be in the low 60s.  Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be a 50-50 weekend as showers roll in Saturday night and Sunday.  There will be some dry hours Sunday, but on and off showers will be possible with the more persistent rain to the north.

