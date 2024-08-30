Hot temperatures continue amongst Orange Air Quality Alert on Friday

PITTSBURGH — One more day of near 90° heat and humidity making it feel like it’s in the mid 90s. There is also a Level Orange - Air Quality Alert. Those who have respiratory ailments, older adults, young children should limit overexertion outside today.

A shower or storm could pop up today, but most of the area will not see rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Storms will bring very heavy rain and potentially damaging winds. The best time to expect thunderstorms is from 2pm to 6pm. Much drier air will start to work into the area Sunday with a big cool down in time for Labor Day.

